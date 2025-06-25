Berkshire Money Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock opened at $280.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

