Mattern Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $464.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $442.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $450.27 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.23). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

