Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 1.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Unilever by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unilever by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,345,000 after purchasing an additional 250,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,830,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,191,000 after purchasing an additional 327,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,883,000 after buying an additional 2,170,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Unilever Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $153.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.58.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

