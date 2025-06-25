Saxony Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 87,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

