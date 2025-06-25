Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Sells 112 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $318,157.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,954.06. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,284 shares of company stock worth $6,996,762 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.0%

CRM opened at $271.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.94. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $259.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

