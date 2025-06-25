JCIC Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial set a $27.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Carnival from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Carnival Trading Up 7.0%

Carnival stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.58. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Carnival’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

