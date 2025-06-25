Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $17.32 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.7% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $17,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $203.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.