Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 27,322 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $151.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.39%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

