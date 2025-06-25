HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after buying an additional 45,154,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,775,000 after buying an additional 28,060,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,399,000 after buying an additional 1,376,702 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $72.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.