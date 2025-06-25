Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $22,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 45,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,019.5% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH opened at $675.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $641.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $642.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.71.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

