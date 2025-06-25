Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 600 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 132.2% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 71,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gerber LLC now owns 187,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

