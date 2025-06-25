HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $8.16 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 191,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 127,848 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 143,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

