White Pine Investment CO Sells 218 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 20,236.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after buying an additional 1,147,419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,115,000 after buying an additional 694,651 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,534,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,164,000 after buying an additional 672,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,355,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,746,000 after buying an additional 628,912 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.82. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $161.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

