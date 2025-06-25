Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lifted by Cvfg LLC

Cvfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Cvfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cvfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $180.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

