First Pacific Financial Cuts Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

First Pacific Financial lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,449 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial owned 0.24% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,297,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,827,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,987,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,211,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after buying an additional 921,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,975,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,993,000 after buying an additional 536,285 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

