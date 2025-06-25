1,639,575 Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,639,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,126,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 15.6% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Pacific Financial owned about 1.24% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,009,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,515,000 after acquiring an additional 60,489 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,299,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.