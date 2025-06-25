Trust Co of Kansas Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trust Co of Kansas lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.8% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.21.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $224.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

