1,092 Shares in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Cintas by 5.1% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 646.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cintas by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $223.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.42. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.20 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.