Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 49 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $485.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of -703.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.54. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $494.30.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,302.50. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,060 shares of company stock worth $87,750,868 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

