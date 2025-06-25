Blossom Wealth Management Sells 255 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Blossom Wealth Management decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

