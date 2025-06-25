Spin Master Corp. (TOY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 11th

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th.

TOY opened at C$23.51 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$20.97 and a 1 year high of C$35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOY shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Spin Master and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.63.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

