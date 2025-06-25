Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Copart by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 33,998 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Copart by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Copart by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.33 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

