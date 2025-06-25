Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 200.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $122.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.28. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

