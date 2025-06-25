Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

