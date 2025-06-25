Financial Survey: Republic Services (RSG) & The Competition

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Waste Removal Svcs” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Republic Services to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 12.88% 18.28% 6.41% Republic Services Competitors -97.71% -458.29% -3.74%

Dividends

Republic Services pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Republic Services pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 50.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Republic Services has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $16.18 billion $2.04 billion 37.82 Republic Services Competitors $3.27 billion $244.67 million 31.54

This table compares Republic Services and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Republic Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Republic Services has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic Services’ competitors have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.7% of Republic Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Waste Removal Svcs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Republic Services and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 9 12 2 2.70 Republic Services Competitors 323 1116 1892 130 2.53

Republic Services currently has a consensus target price of $252.68, indicating a potential upside of 0.77%. As a group, “Waste Removal Svcs” companies have a potential upside of 11.44%. Given Republic Services’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Republic Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Republic Services beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.