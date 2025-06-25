First Pacific Financial Sells 1,065 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

First Pacific Financial decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Xylem were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 164.3% in the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 5.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.68.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.