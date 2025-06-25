Steph & Co. Has $9.09 Million Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Steph & Co. cut its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 367.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 206,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,016,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,592,000 after purchasing an additional 102,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,594,000.

FBND opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

