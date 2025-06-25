Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,423 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,992,000 after buying an additional 67,853 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,196,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after buying an additional 144,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennington Partners & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $124.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.08. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

