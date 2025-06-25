The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE TJX opened at $124.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $139.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

