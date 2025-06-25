Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,521 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. This trade represents a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.80.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.2%

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $93.30 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.35.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -37.37%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

