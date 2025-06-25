waypoint wealth counsel Purchases 15,787 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

waypoint wealth counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 5.9% of waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $9,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,789,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,121,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,723,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,169 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

