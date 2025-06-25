Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

