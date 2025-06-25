Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,051,000. Finally, Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

