Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,135 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 470,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,722 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,884,000 after acquiring an additional 315,053 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 476,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,282,000 after acquiring an additional 67,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:MSI opened at $418.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.72 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 160.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.