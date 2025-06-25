iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,479 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.0% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 17.5%

IEFA stock opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.