Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7%

PNC stock opened at $182.05 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $99,528.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,599,296.98. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,099,398 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.