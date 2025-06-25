Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $143.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $144.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 622.74, a PEG ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.