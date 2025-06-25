Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0896 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 6.1% increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) by 255.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

