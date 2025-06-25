Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,635,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,627,000 after purchasing an additional 168,897 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

BSV stock opened at $78.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.