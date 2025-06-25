Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 417.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 3,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

