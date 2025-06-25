Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 290551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Trading Up 4.9%

The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0866 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.02%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 2,408.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 174,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 20.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 928,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 160,213 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

