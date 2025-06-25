Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 26097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGIC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 2.9%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $878.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $1,392,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $5,173,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

