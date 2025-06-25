GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $317.56 and last traded at $317.80. 138,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 746,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.38.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Trading Up 4.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 605.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

