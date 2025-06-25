Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 1,780,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 7,717,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

