Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 61,792 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 29,611 shares.The stock last traded at $112.24 and had previously closed at $110.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Bank First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank First National from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Bank First National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BFC

Bank First National Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Bank First National had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bank First National Corporation will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Bank First National Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from Bank First National’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Bank First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Institutional Trading of Bank First National

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank First National by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 581,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,622,000 after buying an additional 63,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank First National by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Bank First National by 30.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,131 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank First National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bank First National by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.