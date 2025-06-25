iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.23 and last traded at $159.38, with a volume of 38656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.78.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.69 and its 200-day moving average is $147.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 105,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 79,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the fourth quarter worth $558,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

