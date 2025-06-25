Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Trading Up 10% – What’s Next?

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Down 9.0%

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

Pacific Basin Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Pacific Basin Shipping’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

