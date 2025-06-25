Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $909,415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,047,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621,425 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,718,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,379 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,336,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,541,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,941,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.21%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

