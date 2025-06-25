Head-To-Head Analysis: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Dynamics and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Dynamics 11.00% 15.17% 6.21% CarGurus 4.28% 32.54% 20.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Douglas Dynamics and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Dynamics 0 1 1 0 2.50 CarGurus 0 3 7 1 2.82

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.59%. CarGurus has a consensus price target of $36.95, indicating a potential upside of 10.94%. Given CarGurus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Douglas Dynamics.

91.9% of Douglas Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Douglas Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Douglas Dynamics has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Douglas Dynamics and CarGurus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Dynamics $568.50 million 1.19 $56.15 million $2.72 10.73 CarGurus $894.38 million 3.89 $20.97 million $0.35 95.17

Douglas Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CarGurus. Douglas Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CarGurus beats Douglas Dynamics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories. The Work Truck Solutions segment primarily manufactures municipal snow and ice control products; provides truck and vehicle upfits where it attaches component pieces of equipment, truck bodies, racking, and storage solutions to a vehicle chassis for use by end users for work related purposes; and manufactures storage solutions for trucks and vans, and cable pulling equipment for trucks. This segment also offers up-fit and storage solutions. It also provides customized turnkey solutions to governmental agencies, such as Departments of Transportation and municipalities. The company sells its products under the FISHER, SNOWEX, WESTERN, TURFEX, SWEEPEX, HENDERSON, BRINEXTREME, and DEJANA brands. It distributes its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial and residential areas. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. It also offers dealer and non-dealer advertising products for its websites and social media platforms. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CarGurus LLC and changed its name to CarGurus, Inc. in June 2015. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.