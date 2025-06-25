Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 123,543 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,148,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,760,000 after buying an additional 4,938,209 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

